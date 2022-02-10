'Anti-Science' Governors Keep Mask Mandates for Schools, but Drop Elsewhere

After requiring people to mask up for nearly two years, Democrat governors nationwide are starting to roll back restrictive coronavirus-mitigation measures as case counts plummet and the country shifts toward a “learning to live” with the virus mentality in most public indoor spaces — but not schools.

While more and more Americans will be able to go about their lives as if it were 2019 again, students in several states, including New York and Illinois, will have to keep their masks on throughout the school day.