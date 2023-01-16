Economists Expect 'Elevated' Food Prices to Remain Despite Cooling Inflation

Consumers experiencing increasing sticker shock each time they check out at the grocery store shouldn't expect to see their bills shrink anytime soon, even despite reports that inflation is cooling, economists say.
Though the latest Consumer Price Index report fell one-tenth of a percentage point in December from the previous month, food prices were still on the rise. Grocery store prices increased 0.2% when compared with November and were up 11.8% year-over-year.
