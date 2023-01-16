×
Tags: consumers | grocery | economy | food prices | inflation | elevated

Economists Expect 'Elevated' Food Prices to Remain Despite Cooling Inflation

Items are piled up at the checkout counter of a Ralph's Supermarket in North Hollywood, California on March 19, 2020. (Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 16 January 2023 07:23 AM EST

Consumers experiencing increasing sticker shock each time they check out at the grocery store shouldn't expect to see their bills shrink anytime soon, even despite reports that inflation is cooling, economists say.

Though the latest Consumer Price Index report fell one-tenth of a percentage point in December from the previous month, food prices were still on the rise. Grocery store prices increased 0.2% when compared with November and were up 11.8% year-over-year.

Monday, 16 January 2023 07:23 AM
