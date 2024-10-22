WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: conservatives | voters | registration | low propensity

Conservatives Rush to Mobilize Infrequent Voters

Voting booths set up at a polling place in Newtown, Pa. (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 23 October 2024 06:26 AM EDT

Several years ago, I had the opportunity to ask former President Jimmy Carter why he focused on ensuring fair elections around the world instead of in the U.S.

He explained that was because neither of America's two major parties wanted him to do so. They preferred to rely on their base and saw unregistered voters as an unknown variable.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Several years ago, I had the opportunity to ask former President Jimmy Carter why he focused on ensuring fair elections around the world instead of in the U.S. He explained that was because neither of America's two major parties wanted him to do so. They preferred to rely...
conservatives, voters, registration, low propensity
816
2024-26-23
Wednesday, 23 October 2024 06:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved