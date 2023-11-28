A Conservative Spring? Right-Wing Populism Resurgent Globally

In a striking turn of events, last week the political landscape worldwide witnessed a notable surge in right-wing populism. The electoral victories of Javier Milei in Argentina and Geert Wilders in the Netherlands – coupled with the news that polls now favor former President and likely GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump to win the 2024 U.S. election – are signs that a trend might be developing.
Milei's triumph in Argentina's presidential election signals a radical shift in the country's political direction, with his libertarian and economically radical policies resonating with voters seeking change. Similarly, in the Netherlands, Wilders' Party for Freedom has achieved a landmark win, reflecting a growing support for nationalist, anti-immigration, and anti-European Union sentiments.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin