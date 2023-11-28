×
Tags: conservative | right-wing | politics | populism | donald trump | polls | europe

A Conservative Spring? Right-Wing Populism Resurgent Globally

Global political surge toward right-wing populism showcased by Javier Milei in Argentina (pictured), Geert Wilders in the Netherlands, and Donald Trump's favorable 2024 U.S. presidential polls reveal a potential trend shift. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 28 November 2023 09:23 AM EST

In a striking turn of events, last week the political landscape worldwide witnessed a notable surge in right-wing populism. The electoral victories of Javier Milei in Argentina and Geert Wilders in the Netherlands – coupled with the news that polls now favor former President and likely GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump to win the 2024 U.S. election – are signs that a trend might be developing.

Milei's triumph in Argentina's presidential election signals a radical shift in the country's political direction, with his libertarian and economically radical policies resonating with voters seeking change. Similarly, in the Netherlands, Wilders' Party for Freedom has achieved a landmark win, reflecting a growing support for nationalist, anti-immigration, and anti-European Union sentiments.

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 09:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
