Congress Strikes Bipartisan Blow Against 'Woke' Pentagon Policies

A light shines on the seal of the Department of Defense during a briefing at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 27 July 2022 06:38 AM EDT

A recent Senate recommendation that controversial Department of Defense training on countering so-called extremism in the ranks "should be discontinued" represented a surprising rebuke of the progressive doctrines creeping into the armed forces – and it was delivered by a Congress that too often has been loath to assert its oversight role and push back on "woke" Pentagon politics.

The Senate Armed Services Committee initially approved the report language by a close 14-12 vote. The deciding vote was Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, who typically caucuses with Democrats but voted with Republicans on the Senate panel.

