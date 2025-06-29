WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: congress | drones | military bases

House Demands Answers on Drone Incursions Over Military Bases

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 03 July 2025 07:38 AM EDT

Hundreds of drone incursions over military installations and the inability to handle them have House Oversight Committee members demanding answers.

Rep. William Timmons, R-S.C., chair of the subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs, in late June fired off letters to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to determine how each is dealing with the incursions and how to get them under control.

Thursday, 03 July 2025 07:38 AM
