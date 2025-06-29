House Demands Answers on Drone Incursions Over Military Bases

Hundreds of drone incursions over military installations and the inability to handle them have House Oversight Committee members demanding answers.

Rep. William Timmons, R-S.C., chair of the subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs, in late June fired off letters to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to determine how each is dealing with the incursions and how to get them under control.