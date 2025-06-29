House Demands Answers on Drone Incursions Over Military Bases

Hundreds of drone incursions over military installations and the inability to handle them have House Oversight Committee members demanding answers.
Rep. William Timmons, R-S.C., chair of the subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs, in late June fired off letters to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to determine how each is dealing with the incursions and how to get them under control.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin