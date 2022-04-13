US Nuclear Posture: B83 Nuclear 'Bunker Buster' Is Eliminated

According to recent press reports, a classified version of the Biden administration’s Nuclear Posture Review, provided to Congress, plans to eliminate the B83 nuclear bomb — the most powerful weapon in the U.S. nuclear deterrent.
The administration’s plan to eliminate the B83 overrules STRATCOM Cmdr. Adm. Charles Richard, the top officer in charge of the U.S. nuclear deterrent, who specifically requested retention of the B83.
