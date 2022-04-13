×
Tags: congress | b83 | nuclear bomb

US Nuclear Posture: B83 Nuclear 'Bunker Buster' Is Eliminated

A B-2 Spirit drops 500-pound bombs during a U.S. Air Force firepower demonstration on Sept. 14, 2007. The B-2 Stealth bomber would deliver the B83, which is designed with a lifting parachute to permit delivery at low altitudes and supersonic speeds. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 13 April 2022 09:50 AM

According to recent press reports, a classified version of the Biden administration’s Nuclear Posture Review, provided to Congress, plans to eliminate the B83 nuclear bomb — the most powerful weapon in the U.S. nuclear deterrent.

The administration’s plan to eliminate the B83 overrules STRATCOM Cmdr. Adm. Charles Richard, the top officer in charge of the U.S. nuclear deterrent, who specifically requested retention of the B83.

