'Woke' Bid to Cancel Columbus Day Really Meant to Vilify America

Depending on personal politics, Monday offered a chance to celebrate any one of three holidays in America: the traditional Columbus Day, the Indigenous Peoples' Day supported by "woke" culture, or the International Day of the Girl Child established by the United Nations.
What was once simply a federal holiday has become yet another flashpoint in the culture wars, with Christopher Columbus presenting an easy target for those looking to assign current standards to figures who lived centuries ago.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin