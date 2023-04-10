Experts Unveil Blueprint for 'Winning' Cold War With China

A little more than three decades since the 44-year Cold War between the U.S. and Soviet Union ended with America’s triumph, the nation finds itself plunged into the midst of a new frigid fight – this time against China.

As diplomatic relations between the U.S. and the People’s Republic of China sink to new lows and the rivalry between the superpowers intensifies, a new report released by Washington, D.C.-based conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation provides a blueprint for “Winning the New Cold War.”