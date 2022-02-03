CNN 'Dying Death of 1,000 Cuts' After String of Scandals

On Groundhog Day, CNN emerged as a shadow of its former self, with the latest shocking revelation from the troubled network resulting in the ouster of President Jeff Zucker – but does Wednesday’s scandal cap a dire era for the cable network or foreshadow further winter in store?
Zucker announced his immediate resignation Wednesday in a memo to his network colleagues that also divulged an undisclosed, consensual relationship with a senior network executive.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin