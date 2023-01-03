×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: climate change | global warming | activists | substances | atmosphere | oversight

Company Puts 'Particles' Into Atmosphere to Stop Global Warming, Plan Called 'Dangerous'

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 03 January 2023 09:56 AM EST

Just when you thought it may be safe to go outside, some climate change activists are releasing substances in the atmosphere to combat global warming with no governmental or scientific oversight.

The ominous report was released last month by the prestigious MIT Technology Review, detailing the activities of a new start-up company that has already begun releasing sulfur particles high into the stratosphere in an effort at "solar geoengineering."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Just when you thought it may be safe to go outside, some climate change activists are releasing substances in the atmosphere to combat global warming with no governmental or scientific oversight.
climate change, global warming, activists, substances, atmosphere, oversight
823
2023-56-03
Tuesday, 03 January 2023 09:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved