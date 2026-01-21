Expert: Churches Must Anticipate Protest Threats

Not content with taking it to the streets, opponents of immigration law enforcement on Sunday took over a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota, to push their cause.
But congregations do not have to sacrifice their freedom of worship and private property rights to such disruptive tactics, church security experts said.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Craig Myers ✉
Craig Myers was a reporter and editor for newspapers in Alabama and Florida for more than 25 years. A graduate of Troy University, he earned a master's degree in International Affairs from Middle Tennessee State University, where he works full-time and teaches journalism part-time.