Can Trump Reverse America's Chronic Disease Crisis?

President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

Monday, 10 March 2025 07:30 AM EDT

During his confirmation hearing for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Democrats attempted to frame Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as an anti-vaccine extremist. Kennedy, however, maintained that he is not "anti-vax" but has concerns about the current vaccine schedule.

In a television appearance last year, he questioned, "Why are we giving a hepatitis B vaccine to a 1-day-old child … the major factors for (hepatitis B) are sexually transmitted or needles." Despite his concerns, he pledged not to alter the existing vaccine schedule but to review the science behind it.

Andrew Shirley

Andrew Shirley is a columnist with AMAC, a veteran speechwriter, and a career political consultant.

Monday, 10 March 2025 07:30 AM
