Can Trump Reverse America's Chronic Disease Crisis?

During his confirmation hearing for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Democrats attempted to frame Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as an anti-vaccine extremist. Kennedy, however, maintained that he is not "anti-vax" but has concerns about the current vaccine schedule.

In a television appearance last year, he questioned, "Why are we giving a hepatitis B vaccine to a 1-day-old child … the major factors for (hepatitis B) are sexually transmitted or needles." Despite his concerns, he pledged not to alter the existing vaccine schedule but to review the science behind it.