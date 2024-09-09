Army Secretary Recruitment Claim Not Supported by History

Reports about all branches of the American military struggling to meet recruitment goals are becoming commonplace.
The most recent revelation that the U.S. Army is at its smallest force level since 1941 had Army Secretary Christine Wormuth blaming declining high school attendance and low unemployment at last week's Defense News Conference in Arlington, Virginia.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin