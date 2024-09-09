WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: christine wormuth | u.s. | army | recruitment | biden administration | robert wilkie | males

Army Secretary Recruitment Claim Not Supported by History

A military recruitment center stands in Times Square in Manhattan in New York City. The U.S. Army is struggling to recruit due to fewer male enlistees, low unemployment, and policies under the Biden administration. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 09 September 2024 09:03 AM EDT

Reports about all branches of the American military struggling to meet recruitment goals are becoming commonplace.

The most recent revelation that the U.S. Army is at its smallest force level since 1941 had Army Secretary Christine Wormuth blaming declining high school attendance and low unemployment at last week's Defense News Conference in Arlington, Virginia.

John Rossomando

Bio coming soon.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Reports about all branches of the American military struggling to meet recruitment goals are becoming commonplace.
christine wormuth, u.s., army, recruitment, biden administration, robert wilkie, males, females
1010
2024-03-09
Monday, 09 September 2024 09:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved