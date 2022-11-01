×
Christian Cake Shop Owner Likely in Court for 'Foreseeable Future'

Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cake Shop. (David Zalubowski/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 November 2022 07:18 AM EDT

The Colorado-based Christian owner and operator of Masterpiece Cake Shop, who was sued for his refusal to prepare a wedding cake for a gay couple because it went against his strongly held religious beliefs, is back in the news and back in court.

This time, Jack Phillips is in legal trouble for refusing to prepare a cake celebrating a gender transition.

