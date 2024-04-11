×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chinese | migrants | u.s. | border | security | ccp | immigration

Influx of Chinese Migrants Poses Major National Security 'Threat'

Chinese illegal migrants stand in line in front of U.S. Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border in Jacumba Hot Springs, California, on Jan. 23. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 11 April 2024 08:50 AM EDT

With a massive spike in the number of Chinese nationals crossing the U.S. border illegally, immigration experts fear that national security is at risk because of the migrants' possible ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

So far, Border Patrol officers have reported 22,233 encounters of Chinese nationals crossing illegally at the northern and southern border this fiscal year, which began in October. Last week, Fox News reported agents apprehended 182 Chinese citizens caught crossing into the San Diego sector on a single day.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With a massive spike in the number of Chinese nationals crossing the U.S. border illegally, immigration experts fear that national security is at risk because of the migrants' possible ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
chinese, migrants, u.s., border, security, ccp, immigration, cbp, cyber, threat, fbi, dhs, ice
1127
2024-50-11
Thursday, 11 April 2024 08:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved