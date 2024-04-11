Influx of Chinese Migrants Poses Major National Security 'Threat'

With a massive spike in the number of Chinese nationals crossing the U.S. border illegally, immigration experts fear that national security is at risk because of the migrants' possible ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
So far, Border Patrol officers have reported 22,233 encounters of Chinese nationals crossing illegally at the northern and southern border this fiscal year, which began in October. Last week, Fox News reported agents apprehended 182 Chinese citizens caught crossing into the San Diego sector on a single day.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.