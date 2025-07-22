Alarm After Chinese Hackers Hit Natl Guard Network

A Chinese hacking group known as Salt Typhoon infiltrated the computer network of a U.S. state's Army National Guard for nearly a year, a breach that has sparked serious concerns about the security of the U.S. military and the nation's infrastructure systems.

The breach, according to a statement from the National Guard Bureau that was shared with Newsmax, occurred from March to December last year and is one of many attributed to Salt Typhoon, a sophisticated hacking group believed to be tied to China's Ministry of State Security.