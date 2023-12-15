×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | venezuela | guyana

Is China Instigating Venezuela-Guyana Flashpoint?

Venezuela's recent aggressive talk toward neighboring Guyana could stem from China's increasing influence, possibly leveraging its financial power to sway Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 15 December 2023 06:34 AM EST

Venezuela’s recent aggressive rhetoric aimed at neighboring Guyana may be driven by the creeping influence of China, which is likely using its financial might to bend Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to its will.

On Dec. 3, a referendum was held in Venezuela about next-door Guyana. The outcome of the vote in Venezuela, a country ruled with an iron fist by Maduro, was that Venezuela should claim sovereignty over the much smaller neighboring country.

John Mills | editorial.mills@newsmax.com

Bio coming soon.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Venezuela's recent aggressive rhetoric aimed at neighboring Guyana may be driven by the creeping influence of China, which is likely using its financial might to bend Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to its will. On Dec. 3, a referendum was held in Venezuela about next-door...
china, venezuela, guyana
1138
2023-34-15
Friday, 15 December 2023 06:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved