×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: China | Coronavirus | china | us | social credit | system

Could China's 'Social Credit System' Come to US?

Commuters walk by surveillance cameras installed at a walkway in between two subway stations in Beijing, Feb. 26, 2019. The Chinese government has used facial recognition to monitor people for its "social credit" system. (Andy Wong/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 02 March 2022 06:49 AM

The Chinese people live in a perpetual state of fear due to Beijing's perverse social ranking system, something I've seen in action up close.

And, unless we're vigilant, a similar societal structure could soon emerge in Western nations – including America.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Chinese people live in a perpetual state of fear due to Beijing's perverse social ranking system, something I've seen in action up close.
china, us, social credit, system
850
2022-49-02
Wednesday, 02 March 2022 06:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved