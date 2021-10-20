Hypersonic or Hype? China's 'Sputnik Moment' Raises Questions for US

While China’s latest purported hypersonic missile test hasn’t been officially confirmed — by China or the U.S. — military analysts and China hawks agree that America needs to be concerned about the massive investment and startling progress Beijing has made in the arsenal of advanced nuclear weapons at its disposal.

The Financial Times first reported that China launched a rocket this summer that carried a hypersonic glide vehicle, which allegedly circled the globe before landing roughly 25 miles away from its intended target.