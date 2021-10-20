×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: China | china | us | hypersonic missile

Hypersonic or Hype? China's 'Sputnik Moment' Raises Questions for US

Chinese rocket launchers are seen at a parade to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, at Tiananmen Square on Oct. 1, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 20 October 2021 07:50 AM

While China’s latest purported hypersonic missile test hasn’t been officially confirmed — by China or the U.S. — military analysts and China hawks agree that America needs to be concerned about the massive investment and startling progress Beijing has made in the arsenal of advanced nuclear weapons at its disposal.

The Financial Times first reported that China launched a rocket this summer that carried a hypersonic glide vehicle, which allegedly circled the globe before landing roughly 25 miles away from its intended target.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
While China's latest purported hypersonic missile test hasn't been officially confirmed - by China or the U.S. - military analysts and China hawks agree that America needs to be concerned about...
china, us, hypersonic missile
1248
2021-50-20
Wednesday, 20 October 2021 07:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved