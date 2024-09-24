WATCH TV LIVE

EU, US Beginning to Wince at UN's 'One China' Approach

By    |   Tuesday, 24 September 2024 10:15 AM EDT

Since 1971, the United Nations has recognized the People's Republic of China as the sole legitimate representative of any Chinese-governed country. Its Resolution 2758 ignored "representatives of Chiang Kai-shek's government."

Since 1972, the United States has diplomatically played along, espousing a "one China policy" that "Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China."

John Mills

Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks.  He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

For years, U.S. diplomats have referenced the term "one China" to placate China, but there has been a growing divergence on what “one China” means.
