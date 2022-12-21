×
Tags: china | u.s. | biden | obama | human rights | talks

US Talks With China Should Prioritize Human Rights Abuses

Then-Vice President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast during a state luncheon for China hosted by Secretary of State John Kerry on Sept. 25, 2015, in Washington, D.C. (Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 21 December 2022 06:41 AM EST

After several decades of allowing China a free pass on human rights failed to persuade Beijing to cooperate with the U.S. in other areas, China experts have called on U.S. policymakers to make the regime's abuses the centerpiece issue in any negotiations with the Chinese Community Party.

As ties between the U.S. and China remain fractured, experts say further appeasement shouldn't be an option as American diplomats attempt to repair relations with their Chinese counterparts.

After several decades of allowing China a free pass on human rights failed to persuade Beijing to cooperate with the U.S. in other areas, China experts have called on U.S. policymakers to make the regime's abuses the centerpiece issue in any negotiations with the Chinese Community Party.
Wednesday, 21 December 2022 06:41 AM
