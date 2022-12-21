US Talks With China Should Prioritize Human Rights Abuses

After several decades of allowing China a free pass on human rights failed to persuade Beijing to cooperate with the U.S. in other areas, China experts have called on U.S. policymakers to make the regime's abuses the centerpiece issue in any negotiations with the Chinese Community Party.

As ties between the U.S. and China remain fractured, experts say further appeasement shouldn't be an option as American diplomats attempt to repair relations with their Chinese counterparts.