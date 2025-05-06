WATCH TV LIVE

china | tariffs | united states | trump | trade war

Trade Indicators Show China Buckling Under Tariffs

Thursday, 08 May 2025 06:18 AM EDT

Mainstream media has consistently suggested that America has been adversely affected by the tariff war with China. However, some signs indicate China has suffered even greater damage.

In China, trade and economic statistics have suddenly been taken offline, according to a recent Wall Street Journal article titled, "How Bad Is China's Economy? The Data Needed to Answer Is Vanishing."

John Mills

Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks.  He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

china, tariffs, united states, trump, trade war
2025-18-08
Thursday, 08 May 2025 06:18 AM
