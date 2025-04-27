China Leverages TikTok, Rare Earths in US Trade War

China is opening new fronts in its trade war with the United States, using social media and strategic minerals to counter sweeping U.S. tariffs.
At the same time, it's curbing exports of rare earth minerals vital to tech and defense industries. The moves — unfolding under President Donald Trump's administration — have prompted Washington to probe tariff evasion, ramp up domestic investments, and seek alternative suppliers amid the escalating standoff.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Jim Thomas ✉
Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.