×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | taliban | drones | afghanistan | blowfist

China Plans to Give Taliban Armed Drones

A Blowfish A3 Combat Swarm System (Getty Images)
 

By    |   Tuesday, 31 January 2023 06:47 AM EST

China is reportedly planning to fortify its economic position in Afghanistan by providing lethal drones to the Taliban.

American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Michael Rubin, writing for the defense website "1945," says China hopes to turn the tables on ISIS-K terrorists following a spate of attacks against its interests in Afghanistan.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
China is reportedly planning to fortify its economic position in Afghanistan by providing lethal drones to the Taliban.
china, taliban, drones, afghanistan, blowfist
794
2023-47-31
Tuesday, 31 January 2023 06:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved