China 'Obviously' Sending Taiwan, US a Message in Latest Provocation

China’s decision to deploy a Y-20 aerial refueling aircraft alongside 18 fighter jets and five H-6 bombers during a weekend incursion into Taiwan’s air defense buffer zone is another effort to "normalize aggression" against the self-ruled island nation, China experts say.
Beijing launched its latest salvo against Taipei on Sunday, sending 27 Chinese aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone — near the southern part of the island and out into the Pacific Ocean — before heading back to mainland China. The incursion spurred Taiwan’s air force to respond by deploying missile systems to track the planes.
