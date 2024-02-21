×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | taiwan | islands | conflict | threat | peoples liberation army | biden administration

China Threatens Taiwan-Held Islands Where US Sent 'Trainers'

The China Coast Guard announced it will increase patrols around Kinmen, also known as Quemoy, and Matsu, a longtime Cold War flashpoint. (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 21 February 2024 07:12 AM EST

Beijing is ramping up pressure on the last frontier in China's civil war by encroaching on the Taiwan-held Kinmen Islands.

The China Coast Guard announced it will increase patrols around Kinmen, also known as Quemoy, and Matsu, a longtime Cold War flashpoint.

John Rossomando

Bio coming soon.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Beijing is ramping up pressure on the last frontier in China's civil war by encroaching on the Taiwan-held Kinmen Islands.
china, taiwan, islands, conflict, threat, peoples liberation army, biden administration
948
2024-12-21
Wednesday, 21 February 2024 07:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved