Chinese Assault on Taiwan Still 'Unacceptably Risky'

Despite China's military declaring that it is "ready to fight" after encircling Taiwan during three days of large-scale combat drills that Beijing claimed was a response to the Taiwanese president's recent high-profile trip to the U.S., experts say President Xi Jinping is "not ready to risk an invasion" – yet.

The "joint sword" exercises that sent multiple warships and dozens of planes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait came as supposed retaliation for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., hosting Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Los Angeles last week.