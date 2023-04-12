×
Chinese Assault on Taiwan Still 'Unacceptably Risky'

A China Coast Guard ship sails towards the zone where China said it would conduct live fire exercises northeast of Pingtan island, the closest point in China to Taiwan, in Chinas southeast Fujian province on April 10. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 12 April 2023 07:38 AM EDT

Despite China's military declaring that it is "ready to fight" after encircling Taiwan during three days of large-scale combat drills that Beijing claimed was a response to the Taiwanese president's recent high-profile trip to the U.S., experts say President Xi Jinping is "not ready to risk an invasion" – yet.

The "joint sword" exercises that sent multiple warships and dozens of planes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait came as supposed retaliation for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., hosting Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Los Angeles last week.

