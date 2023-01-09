Starbucks' China Expansion a 'Pact With the Devil'

Even with new Starbucks cafés opening in China every nine hours on average, the Seattle-based coffee company has its sights set on a major expansion, one that experts fear will embolden China and put the U.S. at risk.

Fast Company reports that Starbucks' explosive growth in China – there are more locations in Shanghai than in any other city in the world – is part of a vision that the company has had for nearly 30 years.