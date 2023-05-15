Top 5 Advanced Crafts, Devices in China's Spy Tech Arsenal

The Chinese spy balloon that traversed the continental U.S. for several days earlier this year may have provided just a glimpse of a fast-approaching future in which adversarial airships, speedy drones, and other cutting-edge gear regularly infiltrate America's skies and waters.

Even as the Biden administration seeks to move beyond the spy balloon incident as part of its bid to repair severely damaged relations between Washington, D.C., and Beijing, the Chinese Communist Party appears to be at work on new ways to spy on the U.S.