'Harmful' Chinese Spy Balloons Could Target US With Electromagnetic Bomb

Chinese spy balloons are suited for acts far more dangerous than simple surveillance, military experts say, warning that the high-altitude devices could be fitted with nuclear weapons capable of wiping out America's entire electronic grid through an electromagnetic pulse attack.

After several small, strange, unidentified flying objects were shot down in the skies above the U.S. and Canada during the past several days, intelligence officials have started sounding the alarm about the threat posed by high-altitude balloons like the one China was spotted flying over huge swaths of the nation two weeks ago.