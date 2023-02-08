×
Tags: china | spy balloon | antony blinken | xi jinping | u.s. | fred fleitz

Blinken's Planned China Trip Wasn't Worth Balloon Fiasco, Experts Say

Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 February 2023 07:19 AM EST

National security experts say that nothing on tap for the since-canceled sit-down between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese President Xi Jinping could have justified the Biden administration's apparent acceptance of a Chinese spy balloon transiting the U.S. — a prolonged trek that took the device above several sensitive U.S. military installations.

President Joe Biden initially ignored reporters' questions about the high-altitude Chinese spy balloon and seemingly delayed shooting it down even after the Pentagon and State Department publicly declared the aerial invader a snooping device and not an off-course weather balloon, as the Chinese claimed, in what analysts contend was likely an effort to save Blinken's impending trip.

Wednesday, 08 February 2023 07:19 AM
