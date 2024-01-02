×
Mysterious Chinese Spaceplane Deployed 'Space Stalkers'

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 06:59 AM EST

China's secretive unmanned spaceplane placed a series of unidentified objects into Earth orbit in December, marking the second such instance in about a year, and potentially indicating that Beijing is preparing the "battlefield" for what could amount to a space "Pearl Harbor moment," experts warn.

Just four days after a Dec. 14 launch kicked off the spaceplane's third mission, the Chinese craft "Shenlong" reportedly released six objects into orbit.

China's secretive unmanned spaceplane placed a series of unidentified objects into Earth orbit in December, potentially indicating that Beijing is preparing the "battlefield" for what could amount to a space "Pearl Harbor moment," experts warn.
