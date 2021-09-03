China's Development of Miles-Wide 'Ultra-Large' Spacecraft Should Be Taken 'Very Seriously'

Not content to simply challenge America’s terrestrial preeminence, China is eyeing a gargantuan space structure that would far surpass any previous U.S. — or Russian — station in orbit and rocket Beijing to the top of a space pecking order that’s been virtually unchanged since 1968.

The National Natural Science Foundation of China detailed the ultra-large, miles-wide orbiting behemoth in its recently published 5-year plan, which emphasizes the "urgent need" to invest in studies on space exploration equipment, according to SpaceNews. Such an assembly would easily dwarf the International Space Station, which at this point is the largest manned vessel ever placed in orbit, measuring 357 feet from end-to-end.