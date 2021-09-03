×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: China | china | space | spacecraft

China's Development of Miles-Wide 'Ultra-Large' Spacecraft Should Be Taken 'Very Seriously'

(GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 03 September 2021 07:37 AM

Not content to simply challenge America’s terrestrial preeminence, China is eyeing a gargantuan space structure that would far surpass any previous U.S. — or Russian — station in orbit and rocket Beijing to the top of a space pecking order that’s been virtually unchanged since 1968.

The National Natural Science Foundation of China detailed the ultra-large, miles-wide orbiting behemoth in its recently published 5-year plan, which emphasizes the "urgent need" to invest in studies on space exploration equipment, according to SpaceNews. Such an assembly would easily dwarf the International Space Station, which at this point is the largest manned vessel ever placed in orbit, measuring 357 feet from end-to-end.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Not content to simply challenge America's terrestrial preeminence, China is eyeing a gargantuan space structure that would far surpass any previous U.S. - or Russian - station in orbit and...
china, space, spacecraft
999
2021-37-03
Friday, 03 September 2021 07:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved