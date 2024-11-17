WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | scientists | microwave | weapons | scmp

China Builds New High-Powered Microwave Weapon

A view of two vehicle-mounted microwave weapon systems exhibited at the airshow in Zhuhai in south China's Guangdong province Wednesday, Nov. 13. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 18 November 2024 07:47 AM EST

Chinese scientists have developed a new high-power microwave weapon that combines electromagnetic waves with ultra-precise timing technology to enhance its power output for targeting a specific object, reports the South China Morning Post, the leading English-language newspaper in Hong Kong.

The SCMP, which is now under the control of the Chinese Communist Party, released a story about the new, super-powerful, directed energy weapon.

John Mills

Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks.  He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Chinese scientists have developed a new high-power microwave weapon that combines electromagnetic waves with ultra-precise timing technology to enhance its power output for targeting a specific object, reports the South China Morning Post.
china, scientists, microwave, weapons, scmp
855
2024-47-18
Monday, 18 November 2024 07:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved