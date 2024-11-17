China Builds New High-Powered Microwave Weapon

Chinese scientists have developed a new high-power microwave weapon that combines electromagnetic waves with ultra-precise timing technology to enhance its power output for targeting a specific object, reports the South China Morning Post, the leading English-language newspaper in Hong Kong.
The SCMP, which is now under the control of the Chinese Communist Party, released a story about the new, super-powerful, directed energy weapon.
John Mills ✉
Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks. He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.