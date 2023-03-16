×
China Playing Peacemaker to Show 'US Is Finished'

Chinese President Xi Jinping (AP)

Thursday, 16 March 2023 06:11 AM EDT

Fresh from its diplomatic coup helping renew relations between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, China appears to have its sights set on playing superpower peacemaker in another conflict: Russia's war in Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow as soon as next week. After that, a sit-down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on the docket. The purpose of the visits is to allow Xi to pitch Beijing as the ideal mediator to secure a potential peace deal to bring an end to the bloody war, The Wall Street Journal reports.

