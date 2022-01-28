China May Use Ukraine Crisis to Seize Taiwan, Intel Source Warns

Chinese leader Xi Jinping may exploit America's preoccupation with the Ukraine crisis and pull the trigger on attacking Taiwan, a retired senior intelligence official from a NATO country told Newsmax.
His Chinese sources allege that Xi recently approved a plan for an invasion of Taiwan that would coincide with a military escalation between the U.S., NATO, and Russia over Ukraine.
