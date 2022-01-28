×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: China | Russia | Ukraine | china | russia | ukraine | u.s.

China May Use Ukraine Crisis to Seize Taiwan, Intel Source Warns

A soldier stands guard in front of a huge portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the entrance to a military base in Guilin, in China's southern Guangxi region on May 13, 2016. (GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 28 January 2022 07:26 AM

Chinese leader Xi Jinping may exploit America's preoccupation with the Ukraine crisis and pull the trigger on attacking Taiwan, a retired senior intelligence official from a NATO country told Newsmax.

His Chinese sources allege that Xi recently approved a plan for an invasion of Taiwan that would coincide with a military escalation between the U.S., NATO, and Russia over Ukraine.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Chinese leader Xi Jinping may exploit America's preoccupation with the Ukraine crisis and pull the trigger on attacking Taiwan, a retired senior intelligence official from a NATO country told Newsmax. ...
china, russia, ukraine, u.s., xi jinping, vladimir putin, joe biden
870
2022-26-28
Friday, 28 January 2022 07:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved