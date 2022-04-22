China Is Saving Russia From Collapse

The burgeoning alliance between chief American adversaries Russia and China will only grow stronger as Beijing provides Moscow with the support it needs to weather the severe sanctions levied against it over the Ukraine war – but foreign policy hawks warn that the Kremlin may be unprepared to pay the eventual price for China's patronage.

As the Western world pummels Russia with crippling sanctions designed to devastate the country's economy and global reputation in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, Russia has benefited from the steadfast backing of China and President Xi Jinping.