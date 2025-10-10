China Ratchets Up Rare Earth Mineral Restrictions

With critical trade talks possibly looming with the U.S., China recently placed severe export restrictions on rare earth exports, solidifying its stranglehold on the elements and potentially scrambling supply chains.
A commerce ministry spokesperson for China claimed the export of minerals and other elements critical in the building of semiconductors and other technologies goes against the nation's interests.
