×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | purchase | u.s. | property | economic | national security

Chinese Purchases of Billions in US Real Estate Raise Security Concerns

(Andrew Matthews/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 August 2022 06:34 AM EDT

China spent billions of dollars buying U.S. properties last year, and its increasingly aggressive acquisition of American real estate has set off alarm bells with those concerned about the economic and national security implications of the purchases.

Chinese investors accounted for $6.1 billion in purchases in 2021 – the most among foreign buyers – according to the National Association of Realtors, the New York Post reported.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
China spent billions of dollars buying U.S. properties last year, and its increasingly aggressive acquisition of American real estate has set off alarm bells with those concerned about the economic and national security implications of the purchases.
china, purchase, u.s., property, economic, national security
1218
2022-34-02
Tuesday, 02 August 2022 06:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved