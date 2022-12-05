×
Tags: china | protests | xi jinping | ccp | zero-covid | lockdown | policy

China Protests Unlikely to Deter Xi's Aggression

Monday, 05 December 2022 08:40 AM EST

Protests aimed at the Chinese Communist Party's "zero-COVID" lockdown policy have captured the world's attention, but the demonstrations are unlikely to deter President Xi Jinping's aggression against his neighbors, China watchers told Newsmax.

Many have compared the protests to the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement that was brutally crushed by the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

Monday, 05 December 2022 08:40 AM
