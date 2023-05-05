Chinese Nationals Indicted in Cartel Fentanyl Case

The Department of Justice recently released indictments for more than 30 people involved in the production and distribution of fentanyl in the U.S. and four of those indicted were Chinese nationals – an indication of Beijing's leading role in the fentanyl scheme.

The Chinese nationals are believed to be part of a coordinated effort by China to produce fentanyl in the "ungoverned spaces" of Northern Mexico and then to distribute the deadly drug across the unsecured border directly into America – where it's killing tens of thousands of citizens.