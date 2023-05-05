×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | nationals | indicted | fentanyl | doj

Chinese Nationals Indicted in Cartel Fentanyl Case

A bottle of fentanyl pharmaceuticals is displayed in Anyang city, central China's Henan province. (AP)

By    |   Friday, 05 May 2023 06:24 AM EDT

The Department of Justice recently released indictments for more than 30 people involved in the production and distribution of fentanyl in the U.S. and four of those indicted were Chinese nationals – an indication of Beijing's leading role in the fentanyl scheme.

The Chinese nationals are believed to be part of a coordinated effort by China to produce fentanyl in the "ungoverned spaces" of Northern Mexico and then to distribute the deadly drug across the unsecured border directly into America – where it's killing tens of thousands of citizens.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Department of Justice recently released indictments for more than 30 people involved in the production and distribution of fentanyl in the U.S. and four of those indicted were Chinese nationals - an indication of Beijing's leading role in the fentanyl scheme.
china, nationals, indicted, fentanyl, doj
1092
2023-24-05
Friday, 05 May 2023 06:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved