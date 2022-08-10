China 'Even More Dangerous' Had Pelosi Scrapped Taiwan Trip

As China continues its campaign of aggressive military drills, concerning missile launches, and damaging cyberattacks against Taiwan in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's high-profile visit to the disputed island nation last week, some analysts are questioning the rationale for Pelosi's trip – but other observers blast the Biden administration for wasting what they frame as a clear-cut opportunity to project American strength to Beijing.

Regardless of intent or effectiveness, the trip – which supporters say was undertaken to reiterate American support for the self-ruled Democratic nation – further escalated tensions between the United States and China. It also placed Taiwan directly in harm's way, as the Chinese Communist Party carried out one of its largest military exercises to protest the visit as soon as Pelosi was wheels-up.