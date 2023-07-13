×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | military | u.s. | weapons | tech

China's Military Might Built on Cloned US Weapons, Tech

A U.S. Air Force U-2 pilot looks down at a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovers over the United States on Feb. 3. (Department of Defense via AP)

By    |   Thursday, 13 July 2023 06:44 AM EDT

Americans who visit China frequently see bad knockoffs or bootlegs of American brands and merchandise – and when it comes to China’s growing war machine, evidence shows the same is true.

An unclassified U.S. Office of Naval Intelligence report notes that obtaining modern technology to compete with and ultimately outclass the U.S. military has been a central aspect of China’s strategic vision since the 1990s.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Americans who visit China frequently see bad knockoffs or bootlegs of American brands and merchandise - and when it comes to China's growing war machine, evidence shows the same is true. An unclassified U.S. Office of Naval Intelligence report notes that obtaining modern...
china, military, u.s., weapons, tech
1116
2023-44-13
Thursday, 13 July 2023 06:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved