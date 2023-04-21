China's Middle East Peace Offer a 'Slap in the Face' to US

Fresh off a stunning victory restoring diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, China now has its sights set on bolstering its regional influence through an offer to help resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – an overture that geopolitical experts say is aimed at "elbowing out" the U.S. from the global stage.

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang reportedly told his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts during two separate phone calls that Beijing is willing to facilitate peace talks to bring greater stability to the region.