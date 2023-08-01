Secret Chinese Lab in US Could Indicate Preparations for 'War'

The discovery in California earlier this month of an illegal lab linked to China that was filled with dangerous biological agents has Far East experts concerned that Beijing could be preparing for war against the U.S. – and doing it from American soil.

A months-long investigation involving federal, state, and local agencies into a Fresno County warehouse found a large-scale medical lab with "several vessels of liquid and various apparatus" along with "blood, tissue and other bodily fluid samples and serums; and thousands of vials of unlabeled fluids and suspected biological material," according to court documents.