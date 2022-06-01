×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | elon musk | starlink | satellite | spacex

China's Military Makes Plan to Destroy Elon Musk's Starlink

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, on March 9, 2020. (Susan Walsh/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 01 June 2022 06:43 AM

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's Starlink satellite constellation represents a major threat to the Chinese Communist Party's plan to knock out American satellites and render U.S. military assets ineffective if the two superpowers ever go to war – which is why China is working on ways to destroy Musk's machines, too.

While Starlink was developed as a civilian program to provide high-speed internet services to parts of the world that don't have the infrastructure in place to provide connectivity, Musk has signaled the innovative tech is more than just an altruistic endeavor, raising major concerns for China.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's Starlink satellite constellation represents a major threat to the Chinese Communist Party's plan to knock out American satellites and render U.S. military assets ineffective if the two superpowers ever go to war.
china, elon musk, starlink, satellite, spacex
932
2022-43-01
Wednesday, 01 June 2022 06:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved