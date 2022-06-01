China's Military Makes Plan to Destroy Elon Musk's Starlink

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's Starlink satellite constellation represents a major threat to the Chinese Communist Party's plan to knock out American satellites and render U.S. military assets ineffective if the two superpowers ever go to war – which is why China is working on ways to destroy Musk's machines, too.

While Starlink was developed as a civilian program to provide high-speed internet services to parts of the world that don't have the infrastructure in place to provide connectivity, Musk has signaled the innovative tech is more than just an altruistic endeavor, raising major concerns for China.