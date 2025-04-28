Fed Economists: China Poised to Withstand Tariff Fight

The Chinese economy will be able to "muddle through" the next year despite its ongoing tariff wars with the United States, according to a report released April 24 by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The report, which outlines the Chinese government's challenges including a slow recovery from the pandemic, a weak response from stimulus and the collapse of its property sector, forecasts the economy to be "steady but not strong" over the next year despite the intensifying trade conflict.