Tags: china | economy | tariffs | u.s. | federal reserve | debt

Fed Economists: China Poised to Withstand Tariff Fight

By    |   Friday, 02 May 2025 07:19 AM EDT

The Chinese economy will be able to "muddle through" the next year despite its ongoing tariff wars with the United States, according to a report released April 24 by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The report, which outlines the Chinese government's challenges including a slow recovery from the pandemic, a weak response from stimulus and the collapse of its property sector, forecasts the economy to be "steady but not strong" over the next year despite the intensifying trade conflict.

Friday, 02 May 2025 07:19 AM
