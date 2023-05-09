×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | drones | taiwan | conflict

Chinese Drones Encircling Taiwan Signal New Phase in Conflict

China has refused to recognize Taiwan’s independence and President Xi Jinping’s stated goal is to “reunify” Taiwan with China by “any measures necessary.” (AP Photo)

By    |   Tuesday, 09 May 2023 06:57 AM EDT

The Chinese military appears to be demonstrating a new tactic in its approach to Taiwan: a continuous drone presence encircling the island nation.

It’s a serious development that has the potential to trigger a global conflict.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Chinese military appears to be demonstrating a new tactic in its approach to Taiwan: a continuous drone presence encircling the island nation. It's a serious development that has the potential to trigger a global conflict. China has refused to recognize Taiwan's...
china, drones, taiwan, conflict
764
2023-57-09
Tuesday, 09 May 2023 06:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved