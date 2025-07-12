WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Collins' Call for CCP Pot Busts Answered by DOJ

Sen. Susan Collins, pictured, called for action against CCP-linked illegal marijuana operations in Maine, prompting federal enforcement and arrests.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem didn't waste any time answering Maine Sen. Susan Collins' call in May for them to bust CCP-linked marijuana growing operations.

The Department of Justice announced last week that it had arrested seven Chinese nationals in an alleged multi-million-dollar conspiracy to cultivate and distribute marijuana across the northeast.

